Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson is hoping to chat more with Chrissy Teigen and Priyanka Chopra! In a virtual press conference with her fellow "The Voice" coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Nick Jonas and host Carson Daly, Kelly reveals to Access Hollywood she wants a group text with her co-stars' wives since the guys aren't nearly as talkative as she is. The group also shares how they've adjusted to the new at-home live shows, whether or not their families are taking part, and Blake jokes that he's been shooting his segments without any pants on! "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC.

Appearing: