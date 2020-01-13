Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson was thrilled for a fun date night with her husband Brandon Blackstock at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. The singer and daytime talk show host told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall why she thinks her upbringing helped prepare her for television. "I think I just had such an awkward childhood that I'm used to odd situations," Kelly said. "I really can be put in any situation and make it mine. I love it and I love talking.”

