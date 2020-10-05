Also available on the nbc app

Team Kelly just took things to the next level! Leon Bridges is joining coach Kelly Clarkson as her Season 19 advisor on "The Voice." Kelly chatted to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about how excited she is to have Leon in her corner. "I have been really looking forward to him … I am such a fan of his talent, I love his tone, I love his artistry," she said. Leon also shared how honored he was to be her advisor this season. Season 19 of "The Voice" premieres Monday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

