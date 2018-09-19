Kelly Clarkson Talks Touring With Kelsea Ballerini & Fangirling Over Jennifer Hudson

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Clarkson talks to Access Live's Natalie Morales, Kit Hoover and guest co-host Scott Evans about her upcoming "Meaning of Life Tour" with guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli. Plus, hear Kelly fangirl over working with Jennifer Hudson on "The Voice." Kelly's "The Meaning of Life Tour" tour kicks off January 24 in Oakland, Calif. "The Voice" airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

