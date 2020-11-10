Also available on the nbc app

It's been nearly two decades since Kelly Clarkson won "American Idol," but it's still a moment like this! To celebrate the launch of Access Hollywood's new podcast "The Vault," we're taking a look back at our 2003 interview with Kelly when she reflected on her star-making victory and what she was hoping to see unfold in her career. Hosted by Scott Evans and Zuri Hall and featuring decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-seen footage, "The Vault" opens Nov. 10, 2020 on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to and rate "The Vault" now!

