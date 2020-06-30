Derrick Tabb is one Rad Human! Derrick took $20,000 from his own pocket and founded The Roots Of Music program in New Orleans, which provides music education, academic support, and mentorship, to underserved kids. Derrick saw the need to help children in his community and what started as a small neighborhood project, tripled in size in a matter of weeks. Kelly chats with Derrick about the program now, his inspirations and what he loves most about music – and the she hands him a huge surprise!

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight