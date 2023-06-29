Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Squashes Rumors She Has 'Beef' With Carrie Underwood: 'We Don't Know Each Other'

CLIP06/29/23

Kelly Clarkson is putting the rumors she and Carrie Underwood have "beef" to bed. On "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host clarified where she stands with her fellow "American Idol" winner while answering a question from a fan. "We don't even know each other well enough to be pitted against [each other,]" Kelly explained. "Literally, we've run into each other a handful of times, and there’s no beef between us. Nothing between us — we don't know each other. We literally have run into each other a few times." Despite Kelly's honest revelation, the fan was actually wondering what it was like to have Carrie on her talk show, leaving the mom of two to jokingly walk up to the bar for a cheers with the bartender before answering. “It was awesome! It was great to have her on the show. I think the thing that was cool about it is that everyone always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that. They don’t do that with dudes. They only do it with females. And I’m like, we don’t even know each other well enough to do that. But I think… I’d love to have her there in-person! It was during COVID, so it was over Zoom, which is fine, but it’d be cool," Kelly shared.

