Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson has turned to music during a challenging time. The daytime TV host revealed how she has been coping amid the COVID-19 pandemic and her high-profile split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock while chatting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the "Today" show. The Grammy winner filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple, who tied the knot in October 2013, share two children, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remy.

Appearing: