Kelly Clarkson is the latest recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Access Hollywood caught up with the music superstar after the ceremony, and she shared how it felt to celebrate the honor with her kids there to see it. "It's the coolest thing ever," she gushed. "Like, right now, my son is standing on my star, and it's crazy that I have a star on the Walk of Fame." Kelly also recalled moving to LA when she was 18 and seeing the Walk of Fame for the first time: "I never even thought, honestly, that I would have one one day, so it's cool that my kid's standing on it right now with an Aquaman trident!"

