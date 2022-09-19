Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kelly Clarkson Says Celebrating Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honor With Her Kids Is 'The Coolest Thing'

CLIP09/19/22

Kelly Clarkson is the latest recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Access Hollywood caught up with the music superstar after the ceremony, and she shared how it felt to celebrate the honor with her kids there to see it. "It's the coolest thing ever," she gushed. "Like, right now, my son is standing on my star, and it's crazy that I have a star on the Walk of Fame." Kelly also recalled moving to LA when she was 18 and seeing the Walk of Fame for the first time: "I never even thought, honestly, that I would have one one day, so it's cool that my kid's standing on it right now with an Aquaman trident!"

NRS2022 E0 1 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrity, entertainment, music, American Idol
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.