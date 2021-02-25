Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about the meaning behind many of her tattoos. "The Voice" coach explained to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, "A lot of my tattoos are like reminders, and they're not all struggles, but a lot of them are. Because I am such a forgiving human – not to sound like, 'I'm forgiving!' But I'm so forgiving and loyal to a fault that I forget what happens. … And then you just keep letting, you allow the same thing to repeat." She added, "I like to believe in the good of humanity, but you know, it doesn't always work out." Plus, the singer and fellow “Voice” coach John Legend shared details about what's in store for the show's upcoming milestone season. Season 20 of "The Voice" premieres March 1 at 8/7c on NBC.

