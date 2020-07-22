Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson is sharing her gratitude and appreciation amid a difficult year. The TV host, who won a Daytime Emmy Award in June, posted a sweet message on Twitter to acknowledge everyone who virtually appeared on her talk show during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer," she wrote. "This year has been challenging, overwhelming & sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things & keeping hope alive & I want 2 say THANK U."

