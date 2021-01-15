Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson's rise to stardom on "American Idol" wasn't always easy. On an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the powerhouse performer reflected on the negative treatment she experienced at an award show during Season 1 of the singing competition, which she ultimately won. She revealed that her guest, Jennifer Love Hewitt, was one of the few celebrities who showed her kindness at the time! "People, like, were really mean to us 'cause we were from a talent show and it was the first season," Clarkson recalled. "Everyone was so rude to us, like, on the carpet, at the show… It was so bad!"

