Kelly Clarkson is ready to take the Billboard Music Awards by storm – again! The superstar will host the show for her third year in a row on Oct. 14 and she revealed in a new interview that she and her team aren't letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop their plans for create a safe and unforgettable night! In fact, Kelly even teased an emotional opening number which she hopes gives fans a different kind of 2020 vibe than many have been feeling. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air live Wednesday, Oct. 14 on NBC.

