Kelly Clarkson kicked off the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on an uplifting note! The music superstar hosted for the third year in a row and delivered another powerful opening performance, this time in the face of unprecedented challenges. Kelly and special guests Pentatonix and Sheila E made the most of COVID-19 restrictions, belting out a powerful rendition of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love" as a virtual choir joined them in the background.

