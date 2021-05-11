Also available on the nbc app

“The Voice” is back to live shows and the coaches are giving Access Hollywood a behind the scenes look at what goes on during a taping. Sibley Scoles caught up with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who said the guys all have some adult beverages while they are filming. “I also have water, but I usually have a little wine as well,” he said. When asked who the most competitive coach is Kelly and John both agreed it’s Kelly, but their fellow coach, Nick Jonas, had another idea. When Sibley told John and Kelly that the Jonas Brother picked the ‘All of Me’ singer Kelly chimed in. “I love the shade he is throwing, ok cool,” she said.

Appearing: