Kelly Clarkson has reportedly been awarded primary physical custody of her and Brandon Blackstock’s children, 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander. “The court find that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weights in favor of the petitioner having primary custody,” the court document read referencing Clarkson, according to multiple outlets.

