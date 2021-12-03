Main Content

Kelly Clarkson Gets Honest About Writing Emotional Christmas Song: 'I Was Crying My Face Off'

CLIP12/03/21
Kelly Clarkson is getting honest about the challenging side of the season. The music superstar reflected on writing her emotional holiday ballad "Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know," telling viewers during her NBC Christmas special that aired this week how she wanted to keep it real when it comes to the difficulties many people face this time of year. "[T]here aren't many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad," Kelly said in part.

Clips

