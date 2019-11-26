Also available on the NBC app

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are going head-to-head on "The Voice"! The coaches chat with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the hit singing competition and reveal why they both think someone from their respective team will snag top place. Kelly also freaks out when Zuri breaks the news that her fellow co-star, Gwen Stefani, will be singing a melody of her debut album, "L.A.M.B.," on the hit show. Plus, Blake hilariously shares his super unique Thanksgiving tradition.

