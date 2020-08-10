Also available on the nbc app

While Simon Cowell takes a break from "America's Got Talent" to recover from a serious injury, Kelly Clarkson is stepping in. The "I Dare You" songstress will be temporarily filling Simon's spot on the judges table as he heals, Access Hollywood can confirm. Kelly will make her debut appearance as a guest judge on the Aug. 11 live show – the first of the season – and will return again for the results show on Wednesday.

