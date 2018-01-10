Kelly Clarkson defended her choice to spank her kids in a recent interview. Watch to find out what she had to say about the divisive topic.
Appearing:
Tags: spanking children, music, kelly clarkson husband, kelly clarkson video, river rose, kelly clarkson music, American Idol, american idol kelly clarkson, musicians, Kelly Clarkson, remmington blackstock, river rose blackstock, kelly clarkson wedding, remmy kelly clarkson, brandon blackstock, kelly clarkson family, kelly clarkson spanking, river rose kelly clarkson, kelly clarkson spanking children, spanking kids, kelly clarkson music video, kelly clarkson spanking kids, american idol kelly, spanking
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.