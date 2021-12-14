Also available on the nbc app

"The Voice" coaches are looking back on another successful season! NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning series is coming to a close, and coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande said they made a lot of memories along the way. Access Hollywood has an exclusive look at what stood out to the group this year, the musicians said it was seeing Gwen Stefani at her Vegas residency. "The Voice" finale airs live on NBC on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

