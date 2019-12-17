Kelly Clarkson And Blake Shelton Explain Why 'The Voice' Is 'Like A Day Care Backstage' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are both ready to win "The Voice"! The coaches tell Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall how they're feeling ahead of the Season 17 finale. Though Kelly says she loves the mystery of not knowing who will win, Blake hints that one artist may have been leading all along. Kelly also reveals that everyone's kids are on set so often it's like "a day care" backstage, and Blake jokes about his lack of Christmas gift options for girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

