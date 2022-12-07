Main Content

Kelly Clarkson & 8-Year-Old Daughter River Rose Have Cute Date Night At 2022 PCA's

It was girl's night out for Kelly Clarkson and her 8-year-old daughter, River Rose! The 40-year-old singer brought her little mini me to the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night. "I'm having a date night with my daughter, River Rose," the talk show host said during her acceptance speech for winning Best Daytime Talk Show of 2022. Kelly also revealed in her speech that her 6-year-old son, Remy, was home sick, so that's why he couldn't be there.

