Kelley Flanagan is speaking out about her breakup with Peter Weber. The “Bachelor” alum took to Instagram to break her silence on her recent split from Peter writing, “I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing… It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

