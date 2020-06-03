Also available on the NBC app

Keke Palmer has inspired millions following a conversation at a Black Lives Matter protest. The "Hustlers" star was among thousands who took to the streets in Los Angeles on Tuesday following the death of George Floyd. In an instantly-viral clip tweeted by NBC News' Gadi Schwartz, Keke addressed the National Guard officers patrolling the area and pleaded with them to march along with the crowd. Though the soldiers said they couldn't leave their post, they did offer a compromise that left bystanders cheering.

