Keke Palmer Subtly Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby To Jimmy Fallon

CLIP01/26/23

Keke Palmer has subtly shared the gender of her baby! On Wednesday, the 29-year-old actress stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where she dropped a quick mention of the sex while chatting about astrological signs. "Pisces are known to be very deep, they're emotional creatures. So, I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy," she said. Keke revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson when she flashed her bump during an "SNL" monologue.

