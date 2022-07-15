Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Keke Palmer Recalls Sliding Into Jordan Peele's DMs For Work Long Before Getting The Call For 'Nope'

CLIP07/14/22

Keke Palmer knew she wanted to work with Jordan Peele from the start! The actress, who stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan's new thriller "Nope," recalled to Access Hollywood guest correspondent Simone Boyce how she once slid into the director's DMs saying she'd love to work with him. While Jordan never saw the message, things clearly worked out! "I end up getting a call from my representation saying Jordan wants to speak with you about his next project, and I was like, 'What?! Super excited,'" she said. "Nope" hits theaters July 22.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Keke Palmer, celebrity, entertainment, nope, daniel kaluuya, Jordan Peele
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.