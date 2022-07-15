Keke Palmer knew she wanted to work with Jordan Peele from the start! The actress, who stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan's new thriller "Nope," recalled to Access Hollywood guest correspondent Simone Boyce how she once slid into the director's DMs saying she'd love to work with him. While Jordan never saw the message, things clearly worked out! "I end up getting a call from my representation saying Jordan wants to speak with you about his next project, and I was like, 'What?! Super excited,'" she said. "Nope" hits theaters July 22.

