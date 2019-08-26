Keke Palmer Nails Normani's Viral 'Motivation' Basketball Booty Bump On The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Also available on the NBC app

Keke Palmer is celebrating her 26th birthday right! The new "Good Morning America" co-host – who turned 26 on Aug. 26, the night of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – showed off her glittering, golden birthday-themed dress on the red carpet. Keke also dished to Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez about her exciting recent reunion with her "Hustlers" co-stars, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart. Then, the actress tried her hand at the viral challenge inspired by Normani's "Motivation" music video – and after a few attempts, she nailed it!

