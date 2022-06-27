Main Content

Keke Palmer Laughs About Accidentally Wearing A Wedding Dress To The 'Lightyear' Premiere

CLIP06/26/22

Keke Palmer can rock any look from the red carpet to the altar! The actress tells Access Hollywood at the 2022 BET Awards about her "Lightyear" UK premiere look, which she didn't realize at first also doubled as a wedding dress. "Manifestation to the next level," she joked. Keke also notes BET's contribution to celebrating Black culture and excellence, and reveals she hopes to write, produce and direct in the future.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Keke Palmer, bet, BET Awards, 2022 bet awards, red carpet, lightyear
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.