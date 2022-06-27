Keke Palmer can rock any look from the red carpet to the altar! The actress tells Access Hollywood at the 2022 BET Awards about her "Lightyear" UK premiere look, which she didn't realize at first also doubled as a wedding dress. "Manifestation to the next level," she joked. Keke also notes BET's contribution to celebrating Black culture and excellence, and reveals she hopes to write, produce and direct in the future.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight