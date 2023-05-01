Main Content

Keke Palmer Gushes Over Motherhood At 2023 Met Gala: 'It's Incredible'

It's mom's night out at the 2023 Met Gala for Keke Palmer! The 29-year-old "Nope" actress chatted with Access Hollywood on fashion's biggest night and she opened up about what it feels like to be a mom and how she believes it's helped her career. "It's incredible. I feel like I'm so much more effortless when it comes to my job now because there's nothing harder than a baby. So, it's like now I feel like there's so much more fun I can have and so much more ease I can bring to it, so it's just awesome," Keke revealed.

