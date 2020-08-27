Also available on the nbc app

Keke Palmer is ready for the 2020 MTV "VMAs." The actress chatted with Access Hollywood about how excited she is to host the virtual show. Keke promised that she will bring her fashion A-Game and shared how hosting the award ceremony is a "full circle" moment. Keke also got candid about why she uses her platform to be the voice of her generation. Plus, she looked back at some of her biggest fashion moments throughout the years. The 2020 MTV “VMAs,” hosted by entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer, will air live on Sunday, August at 8 PM ET/PT.

