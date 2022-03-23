'RHONJ's' Teresa Giudice Hospitalized For Emergency Procedure: 'Pray For A Speedy Recovery'
CLIP 03/24/22
Main Content
In the new thriller "Alice," Keke Palmer plays a woman enslaved on a Georgia plantation who escapes, only to realize it's 1973. Then, she seeks revenge on her former owner. Keke and co-star Common told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans how this complex film is different than anything you've seen before. "It actually brought something back to the forefront that a lot of us didn't know that was happening," the actress said. "Alice" is in theaters now.