Keke Palmer Breaks Down What Drew Her To New Thriller 'Alice': 'This Is A Story Of Resilience'

In the new thriller "Alice," Keke Palmer plays a woman enslaved on a Georgia plantation who escapes, only to realize it's 1973. Then, she seeks revenge on her former owner. Keke and co-star Common told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans how this complex film is different than anything you've seen before. "It actually brought something back to the forefront that a lot of us didn't know that was happening," the actress said. "Alice" is in theaters now.

