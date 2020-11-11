Also available on the nbc app

Keith Urban is grateful for his good fortune. The country superstar and 2020 CMA Awards nominee tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about his new album "THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1," out now, and how moved he is to know how much fans are connecting with it. How does the track "Say Something" reflect his upbringing and what he's learned over the years? Keith also credits marrying Nicole Kidman and getting sober as two of his greatest accomplishments, along with having kids and getting to live his dream as a professional musician. And, he reveals how much he'd always wanted to collaborate with Pink and teases his CMA Awards performance!

