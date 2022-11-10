Keith Urban attended the 2022 CMA Awards solo while his wife Nicole Kidman was busy shooting a new project. "I wish my bride was here, but she's filming right now in Baltimore," he told Access Hollywood guest correspondent Emily Orozco. When asked how he and Nicole navigate that distance, the singer shared, "We're not apart very much, honestly. Very, very short. We do a lot of travel back and forth so that we don't stay apart." Keith also chatted about his new music and his upcoming Las Vegas residency.

