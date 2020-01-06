Keith Urban Gushes Over Wife Nicole Kidman's 'Daring' Acting Choices: 'It's Really Inspiring'

Also available on the NBC app

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's hearts are with their home country. At the 2020 Golden Globes, the couple talked to Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez about the wildfires currently ravaging Australia. "We love you, Australia," Nicole said, while reflecting on " the beautiful, beautiful country, the animals [and] the people." The actress also laughed over being "terrified" to slap Meryl Streep on the set of "Big Little Lies," and Keith Urban said what he found "inspiring" about his wife's work.

