Keith Urban joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music for a new episode of "At Home With" to talk about his new album, "Polaroid," and the country star gushed about Nicole Kidman and her taste in music, revealing that her fearlessness has had a profound influence on his music craft. " What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist," he explained. "That's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly."

