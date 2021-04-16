Also available on the nbc app

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are hitting all the right notes! The country stars tell Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles why they’re so excited to co-host the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. Keith calls teaming up with Mickey a “no-brainer” and praises her heart, spirit and light – and Mickey admits she nearly teared up over his kind words. The pair also recall the first time they collaborated on stage together for last year’s show, and Mickey shares how meaningful first-time motherhood has been with her two-month-old son, Grayson. The ACM Awards air Sunday, April 18, live at 8 PM ET and delayed PT on CBS.

