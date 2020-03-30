Also available on the NBC app

The country music community has lost a legend amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy-winning singer Joe Diffie died on March 29 at age 61 from complications of COVID-19, a statement on his Facebook page read. Joe's wife Tara reshared the statement on her late love's Instagram account, adding, "It's with a sad heart that I have to post this." News of his passing sent shockwaves through Nashville, and Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, Trace Adkins and Ricky Skaggs were among the many country stars who paid tribute to his life and legacy on social media.

