Keith Richard's Daughter Alexandra Says Her Parents' Love 'Grows Daily': It's 'Like They Just Met'

Alexandra Richards is the daughter of rock star Keith Richards and supermodel Patti Hansen. She's now dedicating her life to combating climate change with a new initiative called Project Zero. Alexandra told Access Hollywood about her new project, her career as a DJ and what it was like growing up in the spotlight. She also dished on her parents' enduring love, saying, "They're just like a bunch of kids. Their love grows daily, like they just met yesterday. They're really adorable."

