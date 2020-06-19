Also available on the NBC app

Last week, the family of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, the two missing kids of Lori Vallow, tragically confirmed that the remains found on the property of Vallow's husband Chad Daybell were the children. Vallow was previously charged with deserting her children and pleaded not guilty. Now, "Dateline" is diving into these new developments and sharing an interview with Melanie Gibb, a friend of Vallow's who recently wrote an alarming letter about her experiences with Vallow and Daybell. Keith spoke to Access legal expert Alison Triessl about the case and teased the "riveting" story Gibb tells. "Dateline's" new special, "What Happened To JJ and Tylee," airs June 22 at 10/9c on NBC.

