"Key and Peele" might be over, but the comedy duo is still cracking jokes with each other offscreen. "We still to this day will send each other videos of people doing something that we find hilarious or crazy names," Keegan-Michael Key told All Access backstage at "Brain Games." There's some dude whose name is something like Chamwow Boxing Champ King – that's his name. And [Jordan] wrote back, 'This fool.'" Keegan also dished on all the fun onset at "Brain Games" and revealed his surprising first celebrity crush. "Brain Games" returns Jan. 20 at 8/7c on National Geographic.

