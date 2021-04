Also available on the nbc app

“The Prom” stars Keegan Michael-Key and Andrew Rannells chatted with Access Hollywood about the film. They also both share what message they would want to share with their teenage self. They also play a fun game where they reveal which high school superlatives they would give their co-stars. “The Prom” will be available on December 11, 2020 on Netflix.

Appearing: