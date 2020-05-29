Also available on the NBC app

Keedron Bryant has touched the hearts of millions around the world. The young singer and his mom Johnnetta spoke to Access Hollywood host Scott Evans via Zoom following the 12-year-old's viral performance of the powerful song "I Just Want to Live" in response to George Floyd's death. The mother-son duo admitted they were especially taken aback when Tina Lawson shared the video on her Instagram page. "Everybody, whether you're a celebrity or not, I'm just happy it was received in such a manner," Johnnetta said. "That's what we wanted to do." The pair also got a special surprise from gospel superstar Kirk Franklin, who popped into the chat to share his praise for Keedron's beautiful message!

