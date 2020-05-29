Mario Lopez Admits Parenting Quarantine Struggle To ‘Supernanny’ Jo Frost
CLIP 05/29/20
Keedron Bryant has touched the hearts of millions around the world. The young singer and his mom Johnnetta spoke to Access Hollywood host Scott Evans via Zoom following the 12-year-old's viral performance of the powerful song "I Just Want to Live" in response to George Floyd's death. The mother-son duo admitted they were especially taken aback when Tina Lawson shared the video on her Instagram page. "Everybody, whether you're a celebrity or not, I'm just happy it was received in such a manner," Johnnetta said. "That's what we wanted to do." The pair also got a special surprise from gospel superstar Kirk Franklin, who popped into the chat to share his praise for Keedron's beautiful message!