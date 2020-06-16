Also available on the nbc app

Would you pay $10,000 for a virtual date with Keanu Reeves? If so, you're not alone! The "John Wick" star is auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom chat with one lucky fan, all for a great cause. The prize benefits Camp Rainbow Gold, an Idaho-based children's cancer charity. The auction website lists the market value for the one-on-one with Keanu at $10K and one anonymous donor surpassed the maximum suggested price in less than 24 hours!

