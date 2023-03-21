Keanu Reeves is remembering his “John Wick: Chapter 4” co-star Lance Reddick. “Lance is, was, a really beautiful person and a special artist. He had such a grace and dignity about him, and I think he brought that to the role in ‘John Wick,’” he told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the Los Angeles premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” “I always said to him people like John Wick because his character Charon likes John Wick.” Keanu also talked about what the latest film in the franchise means to him, admitting the cast and crew made it “with love.” Plus, the action star gave a sweet shoutout to his “Speed” co-star Sandra Bullock and admits what it would take for the two to get back together on screen. “John Wick: Chapter 4” hit theaters March 24.

