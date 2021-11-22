Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Keanu Reeves Says He Is Technically Married To Winona Ryder ‘Under The Eyes Of God'

CLIP11/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Keanu Reeves is a married man after all. The 57-year-old actor has been dating visual artist Alexandra Grant since 2018 but turns out he is technically married to his "Dracula" co-star Winona Ryder. "The Matrix" star confirmed in a new interview for Esquire that he believes when his characters got married onscreen in the 1992 film, they also got hitched in real life. "Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we're married under the eyes of God," he said.

Appearing:
Tags: Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, Dracula, John Wick, the matrix
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.