Also available on the nbc app

Keanu Reeves is a married man after all. The 57-year-old actor has been dating visual artist Alexandra Grant since 2018 but turns out he is technically married to his "Dracula" co-star Winona Ryder. "The Matrix" star confirmed in a new interview for Esquire that he believes when his characters got married onscreen in the 1992 film, they also got hitched in real life. "Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we're married under the eyes of God," he said.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution