Keanu Reeves' rumored girlfriend Alexandra Grant is all about that natural life. She took to Instagram to explain why she chooses to not dye her gray hair posting an article headline that reads, "Breast Cancer Linked To Permanent Hair Dye And Chemical Straighteners In Study Of Almost 50,000 Women." The artist clarified that while she chooses to not dye her hair, she supports all women's choices. Grant and Reeves sparked romance rumors when they stepped out for a red carpet in early November 2019 holding hands as they posed for pictures. They are longtime friends who have collaborated on projects together in the past.

