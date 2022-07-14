Main Content

Keanu Reeves Reacts To Airport Interaction With Young Fan Going Viral: 'He Was A Cool Kid'

Keanu Reeves was excited to get the call for "DC League of Super-Pets"! "I've always wanted to play Batman," he told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the movie's premiere, adding that he loves "all of the incarnations of the character." Keanu also reacted to a sweet conversation he had with a fan at an airport last week going viral after an eyewitness tweeted about it. "The kid was nice. I don't know who filmed it or why they would film it … but he was a cool kid," he recalled. "DC League of Super-Pets" hits theaters on July 29.

