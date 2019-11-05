Keanu Reeves Holds Hands With Longtime Friend Alexandra Grant In First Red Carpet PDA

Also available on the NBC app

New couple alert?! Keanu Reeves and longtime friend Alexandra Grant sparked romance chatter after stepping out hand-in-hand at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Though it's the first time the "John Wick" star has ever shown PDA on the red carpet, he and Alexandra go way back. Keanu and the artist previously collaborated on his 2011 book "Ode to Happiness" and later co-founded publishing house X Artists' Books.

