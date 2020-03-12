Also available on the nbc app

Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant is speaking out about the frenzy surrounding their relationship. The 46-year-old artist sat down with Vogue magazine to discuss the media scrutiny of her romance with the beloved "John Wick" star following their public debut as a couple at the LACMA Art+Film Gala last fall. "I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November and that's fascinating," she said. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'" Grant has been close to the actor for years and together the pair runs the publishing house X Artists' Books.

